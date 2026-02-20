Head to Head Survey: Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) & Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) and Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dorian LPG and Odyssey Marine Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG 29.88% 11.82% 7.06% Odyssey Marine Exploration -6,569.59% N/A -191.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Dorian LPG has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odyssey Marine Exploration has a beta of -0.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dorian LPG and Odyssey Marine Exploration, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG 0 3 1 1 2.60 Odyssey Marine Exploration 1 0 0 0 1.00

Dorian LPG presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.31%. Given Dorian LPG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dorian LPG is more favorable than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dorian LPG and Odyssey Marine Exploration”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG $353.34 million 4.29 $90.17 million $2.84 12.49 Odyssey Marine Exploration $467,122.00 178.74 $15.66 million ($0.78) -1.92

Dorian LPG has higher revenue and earnings than Odyssey Marine Exploration. Odyssey Marine Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorian LPG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Odyssey Marine Exploration on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

