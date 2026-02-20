JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Price Target to $20.00

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.38% from the company’s previous close.

KLAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Klarna Group from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Klarna Group from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Klarna Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Klarna Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Klarna Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLAR

Klarna Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klarna Group

KLAR traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,893,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,052. Klarna Group has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion and a PE ratio of -20.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAR. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Klarna Group by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Klarna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Key Stories Impacting Klarna Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Klarna Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Klarna reported its first $1 billion revenue quarter and accelerated U.S. banking growth (banking customers doubled to ~15.8m), showing product/scale momentum that supports longer‑term revenue expansion. Business Wire: $1bn revenue

Klarna reported its first $1 billion revenue quarter and accelerated U.S. banking growth (banking customers doubled to ~15.8m), showing product/scale momentum that supports longer‑term revenue expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Several sell‑side firms lowered price targets but kept constructive ratings (UBS: PT cut to $20, Wells Fargo: $32, Keefe: $26) — this reduces upside expectations while leaving some analyst support in place. Benzinga: analyst target changes

Several sell‑side firms lowered price targets but kept constructive ratings (UBS: PT cut to $20, Wells Fargo: $32, Keefe: $26) — this reduces upside expectations while leaving some analyst support in place. Negative Sentiment: Klarna missed EPS expectations (reported -$0.18 vs. consensus -$0.03) and swung to a wider fourth‑quarter loss; the miss triggered a sharp share drop as investors focused on rising credit costs and losses despite revenue growth. MarketBeat: earnings details

Klarna missed EPS expectations (reported -$0.18 vs. consensus -$0.03) and swung to a wider fourth‑quarter loss; the miss triggered a sharp share drop as investors focused on rising credit costs and losses despite revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Guidance/reconciliation: Q1 revenue guidance came in as a range ($900M–$980M) that sits near or just below consensus, increasing uncertainty about near‑term cadence. Investors often punish mixed guidance after an earnings miss. Quarterly slide deck

Guidance/reconciliation: Q1 revenue guidance came in as a range ($900M–$980M) that sits near or just below consensus, increasing uncertainty about near‑term cadence. Investors often punish mixed guidance after an earnings miss. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead plaintiffs in securities‑class‑action suits alleging IPO/registration‑statement misstatements; the concentrated flurry of filings and lead‑plaintiff deadlines increases legal overhang and potential costs/liability risk. GlobeNewswire: class action notice

Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead plaintiffs in securities‑class‑action suits alleging IPO/registration‑statement misstatements; the concentrated flurry of filings and lead‑plaintiff deadlines increases legal overhang and potential costs/liability risk. Negative Sentiment: Sell‑side and outlets note credit‑cost pressure and execution issues (analysts and press highlighted the loss and cost buildup), and at least one research note flagged a pessimistic outlook for the stock — adding to downward momentum. American Banking News: bearish forecast

About Klarna Group

(Get Free Report)

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klarna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klarna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.