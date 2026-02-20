Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.41 and last traded at $29.28, with a volume of 118532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oculis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oculis from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Oculis from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Get Oculis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OCS

Oculis Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oculis

The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oculis by 27.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Oculis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oculis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Oculis by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Oculis by 65.8% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 83,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 33,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oculis

(Get Free Report)

Oculis SA (NASDAQ: OCS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel ophthalmic therapies designed primarily to treat retinal and neuro-ophthalmic diseases. Leveraging its proprietary technology platforms, Oculis aims to deliver therapeutic agents to the back of the eye through topical or nasal administration, potentially offering an alternative to current intravitreal injections. The company’s pipeline includes OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation targeting diabetic macular edema; OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis and idiopathic intracranial hypertension; and OC-02, a nasal spray formulation of varenicline for dry eye disease.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Oculis operates research and development facilities across Europe and in the United States, with a presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.