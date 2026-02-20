Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director William Bryant III Purchases 600 Shares

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) Director William Bryant III bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $12,492.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 76,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,331.86. This trade represents a 0.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

BOTJ stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $94.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 14.43%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 225,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 48,244 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group in the third quarter worth $94,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOTJ

About Bank of the James Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is the bank holding company for The Bank of the James, a Virginia-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia. Established in the early 20th century, the organization has developed a reputation for community banking with a focus on personalized service. As a NASDAQ-listed entity under the ticker BOTJ, the holding company oversees a network of full-service branches throughout Central and Southwestern Virginia.

The Bank of the James offers a comprehensive suite of consumer and commercial banking solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.