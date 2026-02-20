Royal Bank Of Canada Upgrades Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) to Moderate Buy

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.75. The stock had a trading volume of 426,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,777. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.23. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $122.20.

In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $371,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,354. The trade was a 13.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 4,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $444,025.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,190,445.12. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,015. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 148.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 23,506 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

RBC Capital initiated coverage with an "outperform" rating, bringing fresh institutional attention and a formal buy-style endorsement that can support demand for the stock.

Multiple broker updates and higher price targets (Wells Fargo, Citizens, Morgan Stanley, UBS, TD Cowen) reinforce a bullish analyst consensus and raise forward expectations for Imcivree revenue and valuation upside.

A Yahoo Finance feature highlights accelerating Imcivree revenue and updated management targets — an operational narrative that supports medium-term revenue growth if execution continues.

Zacks upgraded RYTM from "strong sell" to "hold" and flagged the company as likely to beat upcoming earnings estimates — these items reduce near-term downside perception but are not definitive catalysts until the earnings release.

CFO Hunter C. Smith sold multiple parcels of RYTM shares this week (SEC filings show sales ~3,569–4,385 shares at ~$101 each). Insider sales often trigger short-term selling pressure and investor concern despite being a small percentage of total holdings.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin‐4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

