Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Director John Welch Sells 750 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) Director John Welch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $204,802.50. Following the sale, the director owned 10,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,417.59. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.39. 469,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,008. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $288.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.57 and a 200-day moving average of $239.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $248.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $253.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 69,453.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 34,032 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3,782.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 194,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,657,000 after buying an additional 189,703 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $5,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

