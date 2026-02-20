Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Director John Welch Sells 750 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) Director John Welch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $204,802.50. Following the sale, the director owned 10,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,417.59. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.39. 469,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,008. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $288.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.57 and a 200-day moving average of $239.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.96.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Key Clean Harbors News
Here are the key news stories impacting Clean Harbors this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upbeat results — Clean Harbors reported record/strong Q4 revenue and EPS above estimates, underpinning the share strength. Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised forecasts and price targets after the quarter — Needham raised its target to $308 (buy) and other brokers bumped targets/forecasts, signaling renewed confidence and supporting the rally. Clean Harbors Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Strong Q4 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic acquisition expands industrial & rail capabilities — Clean Harbors agreed to buy Depot Connect International’s Industrial and Rail Services for ~ $130M, broadening service footprint and revenue mix. Depot Connect International Streamlines Portfolio with Sale of Industrial and Rail Services to Clean Harbors
- Positive Sentiment: Operational growth themes — Management highlighted PFAS-related service expansion and fleet/investment spending that support longer-term revenue opportunities. CLH Q4 deep dive: PFAS growth and operational investments underpin steady outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach — Clean Harbors will present at the Raymond James conference (March 3), offering another forum for management to detail strategy and potentially influence near-term investor sentiment. Clean Harbors to Participate in Raymond James Investor Conference on March 3
- Neutral Sentiment: Deeper coverage and valuation pieces published — Several outlets reviewed valuation after the quarter, buybacks, and fleet investments; useful reading but mixed for immediate price action. A Look At Clean Harbors (CLH) Valuation After Earnings, Buybacks, Fleet Investment And Environmental Acquisition
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several forward-quarter and FY estimates — Zacks lowered Q1/Q2 and FY2027 EPS views, signaling some caution on near-term cadence despite the beat; this could cap upside if other analysts follow. Zacks Research estimates changes for Clean Harbors
- Negative Sentiment: Management tone contains caution — Earnings call noted strong cash but a cautious near-term outlook, which may restrain enthusiasm if growth proves uneven. Clean Harbors Earnings Call Highlights Record Cash, Cautious Outlook
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 69,453.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 34,032 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3,782.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 194,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,657,000 after buying an additional 189,703 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $5,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.
Founded in 1980 by Alan S.
