ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Down 2.9% Following Insider Selling

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $103.82 and last traded at $104.2230. Approximately 14,967,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 19,994,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.37.

Specifically, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,419.01. This trade represents a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.06.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.9%

The stock has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 200.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

