TuHURA Biosciences (HURA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect TuHURA Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.1233) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ HURA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.16. 1,216,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,116. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. TuHURA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $70.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TuHURA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TuHURA Biosciences by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 307,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 0.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HURA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TuHURA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of TuHURA Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

TuHURA Biosciences is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics using high‐dimensional proteomics. The company’s core mission is to translate complex protein signatures into actionable drug targets across a range of disease areas. By integrating proteomic data with advanced computational analytics, TuHURA aims to bridge the gap between molecular disease understanding and the development of first‐in‐class therapies.

At the heart of TuHURA’s approach is its proprietary platform, which leverages multiplexed protein profiling to generate rich phenotypic maps of disease states.

