TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Here’s Why

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.29 and last traded at $40.3980. 82,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 518,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TriNet Group from $97.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.81.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 215.01% and a net margin of 3.09%.TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.81%.

TriNet Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 18.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In other news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $82,641.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 27,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,794.22. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $47,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,106.58. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,699 shares of company stock valued at $150,945. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TriNet Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,353,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,392,000 after acquiring an additional 387,940 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $97,712,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,327,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,806,000 after purchasing an additional 167,599 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 898,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,118,000 after buying an additional 29,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

