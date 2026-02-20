First National Bank of Groton (OTC:FIGR) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

The First National Bank of Groton (OTC:FIGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 3920198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.65.

The First National Bank of Groton offers various banking products and services in New York. The company provides personal checking accounts and personal saving accounts; and business checking, savings, and money market accounts. It also offers personal loans, which includes home mortgage and equity, auto, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and personal home loans. In addition, it provides business loans, including commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and small business administration loans.

