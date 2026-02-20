Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price Down 18.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 18.4% on Friday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Superior Plus traded as low as C$6.27 and last traded at C$6.48. 7,244,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 702% from the average session volume of 903,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.94.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPB. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.66.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Superior Plus

Superior Plus Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 92.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of C($3.43) million during the quarter.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Superior is a leader in the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.