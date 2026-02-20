Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $11.15. Valneva shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 14,069 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Valneva Trading Up 4.7%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $945.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valneva SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth $8,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the third quarter worth about $124,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Valneva during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases. Headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France, the company applies inactivated whole-cell and recombinant technology platforms to address public health needs. Valneva’s research and development efforts span a range of viral and bacterial pathogens, with an emphasis on travel-related and emerging infectious diseases.

Among its marketed products, Valneva offers IXIARO®/JESPECT® for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® for the prevention of cholera and diarrhea caused by enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli.

