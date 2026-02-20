National Bank of Greece (NBGIF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect National Bank of Greece to post earnings of $0.3647 per share and revenue of $799.4490 million for the quarter.

National Bank of Greece Trading Down 3.7%

NBGIF traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319. National Bank of Greece has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered National Bank of Greece from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About National Bank of Greece

National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) is one of Greece’s oldest and largest financial institutions, tracing its roots back to its establishment in 1841. Headquartered in Athens, the bank has played a pivotal role in the economic development of modern Greece and continues to serve as a cornerstone of the country’s banking sector. Over the years, National Bank of Greece has expanded its operations beyond its domestic market, reflecting its commitment to supporting trade and investment across the wider region.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services that span retail banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking, and asset management.

