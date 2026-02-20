Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Trading 7.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.40 and last traded at $96.1090. 1,356,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,820,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.06.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.92.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $2.8505 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
