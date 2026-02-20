Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Trading 7.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.40 and last traded at $96.1090. 1,356,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,820,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.06.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.92.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $2.8505 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 27.7% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% in the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

