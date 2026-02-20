Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Announces Earnings Results

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.68), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $595.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.70 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 19.27%. Lamar Advertising updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.720-5.830 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Lamar Advertising’s conference call:

Full-year AFFO guidance of $8.50–$8.70 per share (midpoint ~4.1% AFFO/share growth) implying ~3.5% acquisition‑adjusted revenue growth and consolidated operating margins of over 47% , the highest in company history.

of per share (midpoint ~4.1% AFFO/share growth) implying ~3.5% acquisition‑adjusted revenue growth and consolidated operating margins of over , the highest in company history. Q4 momentum continued into 2026 with acquisition‑adjusted revenue up >4% (ex‑political), programmatic up ~19% , and digital now representing 31.6% of revenues after adding 111 digital units in Q4 (5,553 total), with similar internal digital deployment plans for 2026.

, and digital now representing of revenues after adding 111 digital units in Q4 (5,553 total), with similar internal digital deployment plans for 2026. Active M&A posture — 50 acquisitions in 2025 for $191M (including the Verde UPREIT), 7 deals YTD (~$40M) , and management expects to deploy roughly the same ~$200M of cash acquisitions in 2026 with effective post‑synergy economics (~10–11x for Lamar).

(including the Verde UPREIT), , and management expects to deploy roughly the same ~$200M of cash acquisitions in 2026 with effective post‑synergy economics (~10–11x for Lamar). Expense pressures persist as operating expenses are expected to grow ~ 3% in 2026 driven partly by healthcare inflation and ERP-related costs, with maintenance CapEx budgeted at about $64M (total 2025 CapEx was $180.8M).

in 2026 driven partly by healthcare inflation and ERP-related costs, with maintenance CapEx budgeted at about (total 2025 CapEx was $180.8M). Strong balance sheet and shareholder return optionality with ~$800M liquidity, total debt of ~$3.4B, net leverage ~2.92x, investment capacity >$1B, and a proposed Q1 dividend of $1.60 (annualized $6.40, ~4.8% yield).

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.15. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $99.84 and a twelve month high of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.54%.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Lamar Advertising

Here are the key news stories impacting Lamar Advertising this week:

Positive Sentiment: Operational momentum: Q4 net revenues rose 2.8% to $595.9M, adjusted EBITDA increased 3.7% and management said local and national sales showed momentum into 2026 — supports organic revenue/EBITDA stability. GlobeNewswire Release

Operational momentum: Q4 net revenues rose 2.8% to $595.9M, adjusted EBITDA increased 3.7% and management said local and national sales showed momentum into 2026 — supports organic revenue/EBITDA stability. Positive Sentiment: FFO/AFFO resilience: Q4 diluted AFFO per share rose to $2.24 (FFO/AFFO roughly in line or beating some estimates), indicating REIT cash metrics held up despite tougher comps. Zacks FFO Note

FFO/AFFO resilience: Q4 diluted AFFO per share rose to $2.24 (FFO/AFFO roughly in line or beating some estimates), indicating REIT cash metrics held up despite tougher comps. Neutral Sentiment: Readouts and transcripts: Management held the scheduled call and transcripts/summaries are available for detail on pacing, digital deployment and capital spending plans — useful for drilling into guidance assumptions. Yahoo Earnings Call Summary

Readouts and transcripts: Management held the scheduled call and transcripts/summaries are available for detail on pacing, digital deployment and capital spending plans — useful for drilling into guidance assumptions. Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS miss: Reported EPS for Q4 was $1.50, below analyst consensus (~$2.18), a headline that can pressure near‑term sentiment despite solid revenue/EBITDA. MSN Earnings Note

GAAP EPS miss: Reported EPS for Q4 was $1.50, below analyst consensus (~$2.18), a headline that can pressure near‑term sentiment despite solid revenue/EBITDA. Negative Sentiment: Lower FY‑2026 earnings guide vs. Street: Management set net income per diluted share guidance of $5.72–$5.83 (and AFFO guidance $8.50–$8.70) — below many analyst models — which can weigh on valuation and future estimates. GlobeNewswire Release

Lower FY‑2026 earnings guide vs. Street: Management set net income per diluted share guidance of $5.72–$5.83 (and AFFO guidance $8.50–$8.70) — below many analyst models — which can weigh on valuation and future estimates. Negative Sentiment: Quality of earnings & cash flow softness: Full‑year net income was helped by a one‑time gain (sale of Vistar) and prior-year accounting adjustments; operating cash flow and free cash flow declined modestly year‑over‑year — raises questions about sustainability. Insiders have sold shares recently per filings. QuiverQuant Summary

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) is one of North America’s largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

