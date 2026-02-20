Leerink Partners Issues Positive Forecast for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Leerink Partners from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 74.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho set a $135.00 target price on Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,082,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,080. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.53.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 90,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total transaction of $9,402,458.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,047,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,534,386.26. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terilyn J. Monroe sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $977,865.39. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,749.10. This trade represents a 28.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 434,511 shares of company stock valued at $45,580,887. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker upgrades and higher price targets: JPMorgan raised its target to $130 (overweight), Wells Fargo to $125 (overweight), BTIG to $145 (buy) and Canaccord to $135 (buy). These raises reflect renewed analyst confidence and imply significant upside vs. current levels. Benzinga The Fly (BTIG) TickerReport (Canaccord)

Multiple broker upgrades and higher price targets: JPMorgan raised its target to $130 (overweight), Wells Fargo to $125 (overweight), BTIG to $145 (buy) and Canaccord to $135 (buy). These raises reflect renewed analyst confidence and imply significant upside vs. current levels. Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and stronger FY-2026 top-line outlook: Q4 revenue was $281.3M, up ~39% YoY and above consensus; the company issued FY-2026 revenue guidance around $1.3B versus ~ $1.2B consensus — a clear positive for growth expectations. BusinessWire

Revenue beat and stronger FY-2026 top-line outlook: Q4 revenue was $281.3M, up ~39% YoY and above consensus; the company issued FY-2026 revenue guidance around $1.3B versus ~ $1.2B consensus — a clear positive for growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: New/expanded coverage and published transcripts: Robert W. Baird started coverage and the full Q4 earnings call transcript and multiple media summaries are available for investors to review management commentary and segment detail. American Banking News Seeking Alpha Transcript

New/expanded coverage and published transcripts: Robert W. Baird started coverage and the full Q4 earnings call transcript and multiple media summaries are available for investors to review management commentary and segment detail. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data posted today appears anomalous (reported as zero), so it does not provide a reliable signal about crowd positioning at this time. (Treat with caution.)

Short-interest data posted today appears anomalous (reported as zero), so it does not provide a reliable signal about crowd positioning at this time. (Treat with caution.) Negative Sentiment: EPS missed estimates: GH reported a loss of ($0.50) vs. consensus (~$(0.43)), missing by $0.07. The EPS miss tempered the reaction to the revenue beat and guidance, as profitability trajectory remains a near-term concern. MarketBeat Zacks

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health’s mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

