WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 44,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 29,975 shares.The stock last traded at $90.16 and had previously closed at $90.03.

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.70.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.