WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 44,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 29,975 shares.The stock last traded at $90.16 and had previously closed at $90.03.
The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th.
The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.
