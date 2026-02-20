Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) Stock Price Down 6.6% – Time to Sell?

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC – Get Free Report) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.68 and last traded at $31.26. Approximately 61,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 635,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Regencell Bioscience in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Regencell Bioscience Stock Down 12.8%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regencell Bioscience in the second quarter worth $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regencell Bioscience by 5,637.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 384,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regencell Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,701,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Regencell Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $768,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Regencell Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

