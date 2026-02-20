Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Ricoh Co. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.22, but opened at $9.3750. Ricoh shares last traded at $9.3750, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

Ricoh Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Ricoh had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ricoh Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based multinational technology firm specializing in imaging, document management, and digital services. The company’s core business revolves around the design, manufacturing and support of office equipment such as multifunction printers, copiers and production printing systems, complemented by software solutions that streamline document workflows and enhance collaboration in the workplace.

Beyond its traditional hardware offerings, Ricoh has expanded into managed IT services and digital workplace consultancy, helping organizations transition to cloud-based environments and optimize information management.

