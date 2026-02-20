WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.73 and last traded at $51.71, with a volume of 84875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.28.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 172.3% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 54.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index. At the index measurement date, companies within the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index are ranked by dividend yield.

