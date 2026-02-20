WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.73 and last traded at $51.71, with a volume of 84875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.28.
The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08.
The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index. At the index measurement date, companies within the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index are ranked by dividend yield.
