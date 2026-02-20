Cardinal Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:CDNL) Trading 7.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.86 and last traded at $34.70. Approximately 184,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 217,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

CDNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Infrastructure Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Infrastructure Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Infrastructure Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,082,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,865,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cardinal Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,539,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cardinal Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter worth $14,992,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at $14,612,000.

We provide a comprehensive suite of infrastructure services to the residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, and state infrastructure markets. Our operations leverage a large highly skilled workforce and a fleet of specialized equipment to deliver wet utility installations (water, sewer, and stormwater systems), as well as grading, site clearing, erosion control, drilling and blasting, paving, and other related site services. We are becoming the platform of choice for a diverse array of infrastructure construction projects in our target geographies that require high-level technical expertise and sophistication.

