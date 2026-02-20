MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTY shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MTY traded down C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$43.10. 108,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$32.92 and a 52 week high of C$46.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.26. The firm has a market cap of C$984.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

MTY Food Group Inc is a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry. Its activities consist of franchising and operating corporate-owned locations as well as the sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. The company’s operating segment is based on geographical regions namely Canada and US and International. It generates maximum revenue from Canada. The company brands include Big Smoke Burger, Cafe Depot, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Cultures, Extremepita, Fabrika, Jus Jugo Juice, Koya Japan, ManchuWok, Muffin plus, Valentine, Van Houtte, Shushiman and others.

