Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

TSE EQX traded down C$0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching C$23.04. 2,403,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,860. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.89. The stock has a market cap of C$18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.40 and a beta of 2.32. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.71 and a 1 year high of C$24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.07.

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian-based gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of gold assets across the Americas. The company focuses on operating and advancing assets that can deliver sustainable gold production through modern mining methods and responsible environmental practices.

Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio includes the Los Filos mine in Mexico, the Mesquite and Castle Mountain mines in California, and the Aurizona mine in Brazil. These assets employ a combination of heap‐leach and carbon‐in‐leach processing techniques to produce gold doré, while ongoing exploration programs seek to expand mineral reserves and extend mine life at each site.

Since its formation, Equinox Gold has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic project development, building a pipeline of development‐stage and advanced exploration properties across North and South America.

