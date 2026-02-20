Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $103.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OMC. UBS Group upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.86.

Shares of OMC traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.20. 8,256,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $89.27. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.29.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 35.41%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 38.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,877,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,068,000 after buying an additional 295,379 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 111,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 29,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

