Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Lenovo Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 409,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 151,429 shares.The stock last traded at $23.70 and had previously closed at $23.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Lenovo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lenovo Group Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group is a multinational technology company known primarily for the design, manufacture and sale of personal computers, servers, storage and smart devices. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial PCs (notable brands include ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga and Legion), workstations, enterprise-class ThinkSystem servers and storage, as well as tablets, smartphones (notably through its Motorola Mobility acquisition), smart home devices and related software. Lenovo also provides IT services and solutions, including systems integration, managed services and lifecycle support for enterprise customers.

The company traces its origins to 1984 when it was founded in Beijing as Legend by Liu Chuanzhi; it later adopted the Lenovo name and expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions.

