Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) CEO Jeff Shaner Sells 168,800 Shares of Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) CEO Jeff Shaner sold 168,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,245,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,824,117 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,983.46. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeff Shaner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

On Thursday, February 19th, Jeff Shaner sold 173,225 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $1,248,952.25.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Jeff Shaner sold 119,884 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $917,112.60.

On Friday, January 2nd, Jeff Shaner sold 29,357 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $230,452.45.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Jeff Shaner sold 27,674 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $226,373.32.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Jeff Shaner sold 27,929 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $233,486.44.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVAH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.29. 125,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,624. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.06. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $59,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $62,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVAH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aveanna Healthcare

Key Aveanna Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Aveanna Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insiders still retain meaningful stakes — despite the sales, CEO Jeff Shaner, CFO Matthew Buckhalter and other insiders continue to hold multi‑million‑dollar positions, which may signal ongoing alignment with shareholders. SEC Filing

Insiders still retain meaningful stakes — despite the sales, CEO Jeff Shaner, CFO Matthew Buckhalter and other insiders continue to hold multi‑million‑dollar positions, which may signal ongoing alignment with shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data shows zero shares (likely a data/reporting anomaly), so there’s no clear short‑selling pressure indicated by that statistic. Short Interest

Reported short interest data shows zero shares (likely a data/reporting anomaly), so there’s no clear short‑selling pressure indicated by that statistic. Neutral Sentiment: Today’s trading volume was well below the recent average, which can amplify price moves when large block trades or news hit the tape. (Context from recent price/volume data.)

Today’s trading volume was well below the recent average, which can amplify price moves when large block trades or news hit the tape. (Context from recent price/volume data.) Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated insider selling across Feb. 17–19: CEO Jeff Shaner sold roughly 461,900 shares across the three days (totaling about $3.4M), other executives including an additional director and senior officers sold substantial blocks, and cumulative insider disposals during the period totalled in the high hundreds of thousands of shares — a clear negative catalyst that likely pushed the stock down. See CEO filings. CEO Sales SEC Filing

Large, concentrated insider selling across Feb. 17–19: CEO Jeff Shaner sold roughly 461,900 shares across the three days (totaling about $3.4M), other executives including an additional director and senior officers sold substantial blocks, and cumulative insider disposals during the period totalled in the high hundreds of thousands of shares — a clear negative catalyst that likely pushed the stock down. See CEO filings. Negative Sentiment: Multiple additional executive/director sales (CFO, CAO, and other insiders sold across the same dates), including material dispositions by Edwin C. Reisz and Patrick A. Cunningham, reinforcing a market interpretation that insiders are taking profits or reducing exposure at current levels. Example filings here. Other Insider Filings

Multiple additional executive/director sales (CFO, CAO, and other insiders sold across the same dates), including material dispositions by Edwin C. Reisz and Patrick A. Cunningham, reinforcing a market interpretation that insiders are taking profits or reducing exposure at current levels. Example filings here. Negative Sentiment: Coverage/analysis noting the drop: independent commentary flagged the same insider selling as the primary reason for a recent ~5.7% pullback, reinforcing market attention on the sales. AAII Article

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna’s offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.