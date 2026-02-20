Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.98 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Fiverr International’s conference call:

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr closed 2025 with accelerating revenue growth (10% YoY), record Adjusted EBITDA of $92M (+23%) and a 21% margin ; Q4 Adjusted EBITDA margin was 25% with $21.8M free cash flow and the $460M convertible note was repaid.

; Q4 Adjusted EBITDA margin was 25% with $21.8M free cash flow and the $460M convertible note was repaid. 2026 guidance calls for revenue of $380M–$420M (‑12% to ‑3% YoY) and Adjusted EBITDA of $60M–$80M , and management expects ~200 bps of EBITDA pressure this year from transformational investments and noted elevated guidance uncertainty.

, and management expects ~200 bps of EBITDA pressure this year from transformational investments and noted elevated guidance uncertainty. Management outlined a multi‑year transformation into an AI‑native talent platform focused on four pillars (matching, product, go‑to‑market, operations), will deprioritize low‑end transactions, and expects tangible impact in 4–6 quarters with re‑acceleration aimed for 2027.

Marketplace trends show buyers are upgrading — spend per buyer +13% YoY, buyers spending >$10k +7%, and GMV from projects >$1k +23% — and services revenue grew 18% (33% of total), supporting growth in Managed Services, Dynamic Matching and AI‑native channels.

Fiverr International Price Performance

Shares of FVRR stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $11.74. 488,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,851. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $420.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $34.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FVRR shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $44.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FVRR

Key Stories Impacting Fiverr International

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiverr International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on the bottom line — Fiverr reported EPS of $0.86 vs. $0.76 consensus, showing operating profit resilience even as revenue was slightly below estimates. This supports the argument that profitability improvements are real. Fiverr Q4 2025 earnings call transcript

Q4 beat on the bottom line — Fiverr reported EPS of $0.86 vs. $0.76 consensus, showing operating profit resilience even as revenue was slightly below estimates. This supports the argument that profitability improvements are real. Positive Sentiment: Certain brokers remain constructive — Goldman Sachs and BTIG retained buy ratings (while cutting targets), indicating some investors still see material upside if growth rebounds and cost initiatives hold. Goldman/BTIG coverage note

Certain brokers remain constructive — Goldman Sachs and BTIG retained buy ratings (while cutting targets), indicating some investors still see material upside if growth rebounds and cost initiatives hold. Neutral Sentiment: Several brokers reaffirmed neutral/hold ratings with lower targets (e.g., Citi and JPMorgan keeping neutral/hold but reducing PTs), signaling mixed views — the stock may see limited near-term analyst-driven upside until guidance clarity returns. Citi/JPMorgan coverage note

Several brokers reaffirmed neutral/hold ratings with lower targets (e.g., Citi and JPMorgan keeping neutral/hold but reducing PTs), signaling mixed views — the stock may see limited near-term analyst-driven upside until guidance clarity returns. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price-target cuts and downgrades — UBS cut its PT to $13 and moved to neutral; Citigroup downgraded from strong‑buy to hold; Roth MKM and Needham issued downgrades. The broad analyst trimming increases selling pressure. Analyst price-target and rating changes

Multiple price-target cuts and downgrades — UBS cut its PT to $13 and moved to neutral; Citigroup downgraded from strong‑buy to hold; Roth MKM and Needham issued downgrades. The broad analyst trimming increases selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and market commentary worried investors — management flagged uncertainty around external market conditions and FY26 outlooks that some interpret as forecasting revenue/EBITDA declines, which deepens concerns about near-term growth. MSN: FY26 outlook misses

Guidance and market commentary worried investors — management flagged uncertainty around external market conditions and FY26 outlooks that some interpret as forecasting revenue/EBITDA declines, which deepens concerns about near-term growth. Negative Sentiment: Broader narrative of disruption from AI and softening customer engagement — independent coverage highlights a shrinking active buyer pool (~14% y/y decline cited) and warns AI substitution risk, pressuring long-term growth expectations. Seeking Alpha: growth risk / AI threat

Broader narrative of disruption from AI and softening customer engagement — independent coverage highlights a shrinking active buyer pool (~14% y/y decline cited) and warns AI substitution risk, pressuring long-term growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Share price momentum and technicals turned negative — the stock hit a 52-week low and slumped in pre-market trading after results and guidance, amplifying volatility and stop‑loss selling. MSN: 52-week low coverage

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,690,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,666,000 after purchasing an additional 566,636 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 562.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 279,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 237,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 155.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 222,667 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,993,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 151,664 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.