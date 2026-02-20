SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.90.

SEDG stock traded up $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,512,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,092. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 34.23%.The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.52) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 30,264 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 59.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 38,511 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,490,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,017 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Q4 results beat expectations: revenue surged ~70.9%, EPS narrowly beat estimates, shipments and cash flow improved — a clear fundamental catalyst supporting the move higher.

Management laid out 2026 margin-expansion targets, a global rollout for its Nexis product line and progress on AI/data-center power strategy — these operational initiatives provide a multi-quarter growth/margin narrative.

TD Cowen raised its price target to $43 and kept a Buy rating, signaling buy-side analyst conviction that upside remains from current levels.

Morgan Stanley bumped its price target to $40 but kept an Equal Weight rating — supportive for valuation but not a conviction change.

Goldman raised its target to $36 but retained a Neutral view, and Barclays reaffirmed a Hold — several analysts are cautious despite improved fundamentals.

Options volume is unusually high, indicating elevated short-term speculative or hedging activity that can amplify intraday moves.

RBC lowered its price target to $32 (Sector Perform), signaling downside risk from valuation or near-term execution concerns.

Market reaction earlier showed a pullback as some investors argued the strong earnings were already priced in (a prior ~5.5% dip), highlighting the risk of short-term profit-taking.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

