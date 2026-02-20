Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading 7.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.40 and last traded at $85.4380. 436,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,507,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day moving average is $93.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 3.36.

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $528,882.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 106,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,230,364.88. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 150,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $16,330,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 289,073 shares in the company, valued at $31,471,377.51. This represents a 34.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 950,494 shares of company stock worth $100,127,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 28,200.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company’s portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

