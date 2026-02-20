Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,662,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 7,116,931 shares.The stock last traded at $8.0690 and had previously closed at $7.94.

Key Headlines Impacting Bitdeer Technologies Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Bitdeer Technologies Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company secured meaningful new capital (expected net proceeds ~US$315–363.7M from the notes offering plus ~$43.5M from the registered direct offering) to fund datacenter and AI/HPC expansion and to pay for capped-call hedges. That supports growth initiatives and liquidity. Bitdeer Announces Pricing of Upsized US$325.0 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Company secured meaningful new capital (expected net proceeds ~US$315–363.7M from the notes offering plus ~$43.5M from the registered direct offering) to fund datacenter and AI/HPC expansion and to pay for capped-call hedges. That supports growth initiatives and liquidity. Positive Sentiment: Proceeds will be used to repurchase older November 2029 convertible notes and to pay for capped-call transactions — moves that can reduce interest expense and limit dilution risk when conversions occur. That deleveraging/hedging plan can improve the company’s balance-sheet profile if completed. Bitdeer Announces Pricing of Registered Direct Offering of 5,503,030 Class A Ordinary Shares

Proceeds will be used to repurchase older November 2029 convertible notes and to pay for capped-call transactions — moves that can reduce interest expense and limit dilution risk when conversions occur. That deleveraging/hedging plan can improve the company’s balance-sheet profile if completed. Neutral Sentiment: Market structure details: notes carry 5.00% coupon, initial conversion price ~US$9.93 (premium to the direct offering), and capped-call cap price initially US$15.88 — these terms temper dilution but leave conversion risk and optional redemption mechanics in play. Notes offering release

Market structure details: notes carry 5.00% coupon, initial conversion price ~US$9.93 (premium to the direct offering), and capped-call cap price initially US$15.88 — these terms temper dilution but leave conversion risk and optional redemption mechanics in play. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and institutional context: several recent buy ratings and a median analyst target materially above current levels signal upside expectations, while large institutional flows into BTDR show significant interest that could amplify moves. QuiverQuant summary

Analyst and institutional context: several recent buy ratings and a median analyst target materially above current levels signal upside expectations, while large institutional flows into BTDR show significant interest that could amplify moves. Negative Sentiment: Equity issuance priced at US$7.94 is dilutive and was placed to holders of the 2029 notes — the discount to many analyst targets and moving averages signals near-term valuation pressure and may be read as a sign of weakness. Registered direct offering release

Equity issuance priced at US$7.94 is dilutive and was placed to holders of the 2029 notes — the discount to many analyst targets and moving averages signals near-term valuation pressure and may be read as a sign of weakness. Negative Sentiment: Raising new convertible debt after recent note issuances increases leverage reliance and conversion dilution risk; counterparties’ hedging and unwind activity around the capped calls/notes can put downward pressure on the share price. Notes offering release

Raising new convertible debt after recent note issuances increases leverage reliance and conversion dilution risk; counterparties’ hedging and unwind activity around the capped calls/notes can put downward pressure on the share price. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction has been volatile: earlier coverage noted sharp intraday share drops on the initial notes announcement — a reminder that execution risk, large block trades from hedged holders, and high volume can amplify downside. Cointelegraph: stock drops after notes offering

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $224.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 225.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 7,157.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:BTDR) is a global digital asset mining and computing services provider focused on delivering secure and efficient hashrate solutions to institutional and retail customers. The company leverages its proprietary mining platform to offer hosted mining, hashrate sales and management services, enabling clients to access large-scale mining operations without direct investment in hardware or infrastructure.

Bitdeer’s core offerings include mining hosting services, whereby the firm installs, operates and maintains specialized mining equipment on behalf of customers, and hashrate-as-a-service products that provide fixed-capacity mining power with transparent pricing structures.

