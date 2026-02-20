THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Thk Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 2,604 shares.The stock last traded at $16.55 and had previously closed at $16.11.

THK Trading Up 1.4%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer specializing in mechanical components that enable precise linear and rotational motion. Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company pioneered the development of rolling-element linear motion guides, introducing its first “LM Guide” in 1972. Over the decades, THK has expanded its product portfolio to include linear actuators, ball screws, spherical joints, and mechatronic systems designed for automation and high-precision applications.

THK’s core offerings serve a broad range of industries, including machine tools, semiconductor manufacturing, medical devices, robotics, and aerospace.

