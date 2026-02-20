Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a 11.1% increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Boyd Gaming has a payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 1.2%

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.08. The stock had a trading volume of 156,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $58.94 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 45.05%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,545,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,930,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,779,123.48. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 174.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after acquiring an additional 174,214 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 245,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 340,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,615,000 after purchasing an additional 30,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a diversified hospitality and gaming company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company develops, owns and operates a portfolio of branded gaming and entertainment properties, including casinos, hotels, restaurants and meeting facilities. Boyd Gaming’s offerings range from slot machines and table games to live entertainment, dining concepts and convention space, designed to appeal to both regional and destination visitors.

Founded in 1975 by its namesake, William S.

