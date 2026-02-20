Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 30,454 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 166% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,430 put options.

Shares of SOXX stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $356.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,113,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,541. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $330.05 and its 200 day moving average is $294.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $365.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.4363 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bauman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. ATX Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 127,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,251,000 after purchasing an additional 105,336 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index). The Index is an equity benchmark for the United States-listed semiconductor stocks. The Index includes companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.

