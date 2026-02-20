Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 30,454 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 166% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,430 put options.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
Shares of SOXX stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $356.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,113,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,541. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $330.05 and its 200 day moving average is $294.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $365.38.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.4363 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index). The Index is an equity benchmark for the United States-listed semiconductor stocks. The Index includes companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Semiconductor ETF
- Have $500? Invest in Elon’s AI Masterplan
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Fewer Than 1% of Americans Own This Undervalued Asset — Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.