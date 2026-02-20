Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.29, but opened at $12.76. Mativ shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 63,292 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MATV shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mativ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Mativ in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mativ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Mativ Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $637.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Mativ had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Mativ’s payout ratio is presently -4.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mativ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mativ by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 158,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 247,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mativ

Mativ is a global supplier of specialty fiber-based materials and engineered solutions, established in April 2021 through the spin-off of Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s global filtration and engineered materials business. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MATV, the company focuses on designing and manufacturing high-performance products for a broad range of end markets, including life sciences, energy storage, industrial filtration, and consumer products.

Through its Advanced Solutions segment, Mativ produces innovative materials such as lithium-ion battery separators, specialty release liners, and pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes.

Further Reading

