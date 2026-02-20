Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 44,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 324,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TH

Target Hospitality Trading Down 6.8%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.97 million, a PE ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $992,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 445,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,300. This trade represents a 39.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi Diane Lewis sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,986.28. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 3,549.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 42,661 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 143,505 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $131,000. 32.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality is a lodging solutions provider specializing in the ownership and operation of modular workforce housing communities across North America. The company serves large-scale clients in the energy, mining, construction and government sectors that require temporary or long-term accommodations for remote workforces. Its housing portfolio includes suite-style units, single-family cabins and “man-camp” dormitories, designed to match project size, duration and workforce composition.

In addition to lodging, Target Hospitality delivers integrated support services such as on-site dining and culinary management, housekeeping, maintenance, facility management and logistics planning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.