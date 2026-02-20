Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) CFO Salman Hassan Khan Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $122,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 359,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,203.90. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Salman Hassan Khan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 15th, Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of Marathon Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $398,723.36.
Marathon Digital Trading Down 2.4%
NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 18,400,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,667,629. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80.
MARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.
The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.
