Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) CFO Salman Hassan Khan Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $122,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 359,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,203.90. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Salman Hassan Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

On Monday, December 15th, Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of Marathon Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $398,723.36.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 18,400,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,667,629. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 15.9% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.