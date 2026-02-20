Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $580.00 to $775.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $543.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $609.00 to $612.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $502.00 to $672.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.00.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.3%

DE traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $659.95. 479,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,910. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $404.42 and a fifty-two week high of $674.19. The company has a market cap of $178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 11.00%.The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,160,775.30. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,920. This trade represents a 36.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 64,578 shares of company stock worth $32,471,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,715,633,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Deere & Company by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,592,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,465,906,000 after buying an additional 3,358,264 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,003,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $932,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,972 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1,199.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,864,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,239 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Deere & Company by 573.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 842,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,597,000 after acquiring an additional 717,808 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Deere & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Further Reading

