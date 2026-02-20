Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

Werner Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Werner Enterprises has a payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $34.40. 255,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Werner Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The company had revenue of $737.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one‐truck operation and has since grown into one of North America’s largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner’s core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.