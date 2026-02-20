Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Kingfisher PLC (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 253,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 97,604 shares.The stock last traded at $9.61 and had previously closed at $9.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07.

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS: KGFHY) is a leading international home improvement retailer headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company operates a network of stores and digital platforms offering a comprehensive range of do-it-yourself (DIY) and home improvement products. Kingfisher’s business model focuses on delivering value to both retail customers and trade professionals through an integrated omni-channel approach.

The group’s retail banners include B&Q and Screwfix in the UK and Ireland, Castorama and Brico Dépôt in France and Poland, and Koçtaş in Turkey.

