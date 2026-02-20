Summerway Capital (LON:SWC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Summerway Capital (LON:SWC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Summerway Capital Stock Performance

LON SWC traded down GBX 1.26 on Friday, hitting GBX 32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,972. Summerway Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 28 and a 52-week high of GBX 44. The stock has a market cap of £2.63 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06.

Get Summerway Capital alerts:

Summerway Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Summerway Capital plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire companies or businesses in the household and consumer goods sector, including retail and consumer brands in the United Kingdom. Summerway Capital plc was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Summerway Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summerway Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.