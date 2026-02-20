PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Mark Elliott Boulding Sells 2,813 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $194,912.77. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 111,312 shares in the company, valued at $7,712,808.48. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Elliott Boulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 3,081 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $213,698.16.

On Friday, January 9th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,314 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $180,330.02.

On Thursday, January 8th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 4,033 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $308,766.48.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,739 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $133,816.05.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 4,879 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $377,829.76.

On Monday, January 5th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,266 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $171,196.30.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.02. 783,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,530. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.48. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average of $67.78.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 194.11% and a net margin of 42.25%.The company had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Bank of America cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Positive Sentiment: Full-year product/royalty revenue beat guidance and Sephience™ (sepiapterin) showed strong early uptake (Q4 revenue $92M; 2025 Sephience revenue $111M). Company ended 2025 with $1.95B in cash, supporting runway for commercialization and R&D. PR Newswire

Full-year product/royalty revenue beat guidance and Sephience™ (sepiapterin) showed strong early uptake (Q4 revenue $92M; 2025 Sephience revenue $111M). Company ended 2025 with $1.95B in cash, supporting runway for commercialization and R&D. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America cut its price target from $97 to $93 but kept a “buy” rating, implying continued analyst conviction and a material upside from current levels. That endorsement can limit downside and attract buyers. Benzinga

Bank of America cut its price target from $97 to $93 but kept a “buy” rating, implying continued analyst conviction and a material upside from current levels. That endorsement can limit downside and attract buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call coverage and analyst note summaries are available that walk through quarter specifics and management commentary — useful for parsing whether revenue mix or one-offs drove the headline miss. Earnings Call Highlights

Earnings-call coverage and analyst note summaries are available that walk through quarter specifics and management commentary — useful for parsing whether revenue mix or one-offs drove the headline miss. Negative Sentiment: PTC reported Q4 EPS of ($1.67) vs. consensus ($0.21) and Q4 revenue of $164.7M vs. $281.5M expected — a sizeable miss that directly pressured the stock. Revenue was down ~22.7% year‑over‑year. Zacks: Q4 loss, revenue miss

PTC reported Q4 EPS of ($1.67) vs. consensus ($0.21) and Q4 revenue of $164.7M vs. $281.5M expected — a sizeable miss that directly pressured the stock. Revenue was down ~22.7% year‑over‑year. Negative Sentiment: Management set FY-2026 revenue guidance of $700M–$800M vs. street consensus near $974M — a notable downward gap that reduces near-term upside and raises investor concern about product rollouts/volume. PR Newswire: Guidance

Management set FY-2026 revenue guidance of $700M–$800M vs. street consensus near $974M — a notable downward gap that reduces near-term upside and raises investor concern about product rollouts/volume. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory headwinds: coverage flagged new questions after PTC withdrew a Translarna NDA, adding uncertainty to that program’s prospects and potential future revenue. Yahoo: Translarna questions

Regulatory headwinds: coverage flagged new questions after PTC withdrew a Translarna NDA, adding uncertainty to that program’s prospects and potential future revenue. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: VP Mark Boulding sold ~5,894 shares across Feb. 17–18, a small but visible reduction in holdings that can be perceived negatively by some investors. SEC Form 4

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 337.7% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,060 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $8,919,000. Finally, Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 28.0% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 118,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,862 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

