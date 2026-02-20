RH (NYSE:RH) Trading Up 9% – Time to Buy?

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) was up 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $207.92 and last traded at $222.9650. Approximately 24,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 965,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.63.

Key Headlines Impacting RH

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down previously from $320.00) on shares of RH in a report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of RH from $385.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on RH from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.19.

RH Trading Down 1.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.39.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.42). RH had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 161.72%. The firm had revenue of $883.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,640. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,154 shares of company stock worth $1,100,148. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 713.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in RH by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of RH by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH’s product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

Featured Stories

