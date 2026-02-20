GATX (NYSE:GATX) Announces Earnings Results

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.67 million. GATX had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. GATX updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.500-10.100 EPS.

GATX delivered strong 2025 results with Q4 net income of $97M ($2.66/share) and full‑year net income of $333.3M ($9.12/share), driving an 11% EPS increase vs. 2024 and sustained ROE above 12%, while investing $1.3B of capital. The company closed the Wells Fargo rail acquisition , forming a JV (GATX 30% / Brookfield 70%) and consolidating control of a combined fleet of 208,000 rail cars , with GATX managing the entire fleet and an option to buy down Brookfield’s stake over time.

The company closed the , forming a JV (GATX 30% / Brookfield 70%) and consolidating control of a combined fleet of , with GATX managing the entire fleet and an option to buy down Brookfield’s stake over time. 2026 guidance assumes continued strength: EPS of $9.50–$10.10 (~10% growth), Rail North America lease revenue of about $1.6B, ~ $200M of net gains on disposals, and Rail North America segment profit near $415M.

2026 guidance assumes continued strength: EPS of (~10% growth), Rail North America lease revenue of about $1.6B, ~ $200M of net gains on disposals, and Rail North America segment profit near $415M. Integration is progressing (successful IT cutover), with expected management fees of ~ $55M/year and SG&A rising to ~$275M mainly for acquisition staffing; board approved an 8.2% dividend increase and a new $300M share repurchase authorization, while only partial synergies were included in 2026 guidance.

Integration is progressing (successful IT cutover), with expected management fees of ~ $55M/year and SG&A rising to ~$275M mainly for acquisition staffing; board approved an 8.2% dividend increase and a new $300M share repurchase authorization, while only partial synergies were included in 2026 guidance. Key near‑term risks include the lumpiness of remarketing gains, variability in maintenance and interest/dep expense from the enlarged fleet, a challenging European economy, and the fact that only ~30% of JV gains accrue to GATX (non‑controlling interest), which can mute reported GAAP upside.

GATX stock traded up $4.98 on Friday, hitting $194.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,558. GATX has a one year low of $139.44 and a one year high of $196.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst lift — Susquehanna raised its price target to $220 and moved to a “positive” rating, implying meaningful upside versus the recent share price, which supports bullish sentiment. Susquehanna price target

Analyst lift — Susquehanna raised its price target to $220 and moved to a “positive” rating, implying meaningful upside versus the recent share price, which supports bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns boosted — GATX raised its quarterly dividend ~8.2% to $0.66 and announced a new $300 million buyback program, both shareholder-friendly moves that typically support the stock. Dividend and buyback

Capital returns boosted — GATX raised its quarterly dividend ~8.2% to $0.66 and announced a new $300 million buyback program, both shareholder-friendly moves that typically support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Results and growth drivers — Q4 operating performance was described as strong (revenue up year-over-year and management called 2025 “exceptional”), with management citing growth from the Wells Fargo Rail acquisition and engine leasing strength that underpin forward growth expectations. RailwayAge coverage

Results and growth drivers — Q4 operating performance was described as strong (revenue up year-over-year and management called 2025 “exceptional”), with management citing growth from the Wells Fargo Rail acquisition and engine leasing strength that underpin forward growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance largely in line but modestly conservative — FY2026 EPS guidance was set at $9.50–$10.10 versus a consensus near $10.03, so guidance is close to expectations but not clearly beat. Investors may digest this as steady rather than a strong positive catalyst. Earnings call summary

Guidance largely in line but modestly conservative — FY2026 EPS guidance was set at $9.50–$10.10 versus a consensus near $10.03, so guidance is close to expectations but not clearly beat. Investors may digest this as steady rather than a strong positive catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed headlines on beats/misses — Some outlets report an EPS beat and revenue growth, others flag small misses vs. certain models; the take-away is results were essentially in-line to slightly positive, so short-term volatility is possible. Deep dive

Mixed headlines on beats/misses — Some outlets report an EPS beat and revenue growth, others flag small misses vs. certain models; the take-away is results were essentially in-line to slightly positive, so short-term volatility is possible. Negative Sentiment: Shares pared gains in some sessions — coverage noted the stock fell despite the earnings release, likely reflecting profit-taking, mixed guidance nuance, or positioning ahead of integration risks. Kalkine report

Shares pared gains in some sessions — coverage noted the stock fell despite the earnings release, likely reflecting profit-taking, mixed guidance nuance, or positioning ahead of integration risks. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and institutional rotation noted — recent disclosures show insider sales and some large institutional reductions in Q4, which can add selling pressure or volatility in the near term. QuiverQuant summary

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GATX. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on GATX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GATX from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $295,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,454.80. The trade was a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in GATX by 681.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 574,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,393,000 after acquiring an additional 500,857 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in GATX by 429.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 152,361 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in GATX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,489,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter worth $11,198,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in GATX by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 118,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after buying an additional 64,454 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world’s leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company’s core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

