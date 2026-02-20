Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.59 Per Share

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 2.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 0.8% increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.57.

Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Essex Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 170.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $16.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

NYSE:ESS traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $253.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,945. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $243.25 and a 1-year high of $316.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.02). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $479.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.690-16.190 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.010 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long‑term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

