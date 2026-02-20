YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $583.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.43 million. YETI had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. YETI updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.770-2.830 EPS.

YETI closed Q4 with a strong finish — 5% net sales growth (Drinkware +6%, International +25%), $212M free cash flow , and executed ~$125M of share repurchases in Q4 (≈$298M for the year).

Shares of NYSE YETI traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,254. YETI has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $51.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.80. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 9,756 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $442,141.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,912.04. The trade was a 14.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on YETI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. B. Riley Financial upgraded YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company’s portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI’s products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

