Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Mazda Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday. The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. 819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 51,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.4450.

UBS Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mazda Motor has an average rating of "Hold".

The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter. Mazda Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.103-0.103 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mazda Motor Corporation will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Corporation is a Japan‐based automaker best known for its range of passenger cars, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles. With a reputation for engineering innovation, Mazda produces models such as the Mazda3 compact car, the Mazda6 sedan, the popular MX-5 Miata roadster, and the CX-series SUVs. The company emphasizes driving dynamics, fuel efficiency and distinctive design in its product lineup, leveraging its proprietary SKYACTIV technology to improve engine performance, chassis rigidity and transmission efficiency.

Founded in 1920 in Hiroshima under the name Toyo Cork Kogyo Co, Ltd., Mazda has evolved from a producer of machine tools into a global automotive manufacturer.

