Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) EVP Patrick Orr Sells 45,500 Shares

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick Orr sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,392.10. The trade was a 50.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. 259,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,968. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.74. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.21. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $466.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCSG shares. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. William Blair raised Healthcare Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 94.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HCSG) is a leading provider of support services to healthcare facilities across the United States. The company specializes in environmental services, including housekeeping and sanitation, as well as linen and laundry management. In addition, Healthcare Services Group offers dietary and nutrition services, catering to hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and other long-term care providers.

Founded as a family-owned business in the late 1970s, the company completed its initial public offering in 1997.

Featured Stories

