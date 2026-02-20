Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) CAO Deborah Stewart Sells 11,181 Shares

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) CAO Deborah Stewart sold 11,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $80,615.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 301,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,028.47. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Deborah Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

On Wednesday, February 18th, Deborah Stewart sold 10,896 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $80,412.48.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Deborah Stewart sold 7,738 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $59,195.70.

On Friday, January 2nd, Deborah Stewart sold 11,962 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $93,901.70.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Deborah Stewart sold 11,275 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $92,229.50.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Deborah Stewart sold 11,379 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $95,128.44.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of AVAH stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $7.26. 182,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,020. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 2.06. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVAH. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVAH

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $43,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Aveanna Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting Aveanna Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insiders still retain meaningful stakes — despite the sales, CEO Jeff Shaner, CFO Matthew Buckhalter and other insiders continue to hold multi‑million‑dollar positions, which may signal ongoing alignment with shareholders. SEC Filing

Insiders still retain meaningful stakes — despite the sales, CEO Jeff Shaner, CFO Matthew Buckhalter and other insiders continue to hold multi‑million‑dollar positions, which may signal ongoing alignment with shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data shows zero shares (likely a data/reporting anomaly), so there’s no clear short‑selling pressure indicated by that statistic. Short Interest

Reported short interest data shows zero shares (likely a data/reporting anomaly), so there’s no clear short‑selling pressure indicated by that statistic. Neutral Sentiment: Today’s trading volume was well below the recent average, which can amplify price moves when large block trades or news hit the tape. (Context from recent price/volume data.)

Today’s trading volume was well below the recent average, which can amplify price moves when large block trades or news hit the tape. (Context from recent price/volume data.) Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated insider selling across Feb. 17–19: CEO Jeff Shaner sold roughly 461,900 shares across the three days (totaling about $3.4M), other executives including an additional director and senior officers sold substantial blocks, and cumulative insider disposals during the period totalled in the high hundreds of thousands of shares — a clear negative catalyst that likely pushed the stock down. See CEO filings. CEO Sales SEC Filing

Large, concentrated insider selling across Feb. 17–19: CEO Jeff Shaner sold roughly 461,900 shares across the three days (totaling about $3.4M), other executives including an additional director and senior officers sold substantial blocks, and cumulative insider disposals during the period totalled in the high hundreds of thousands of shares — a clear negative catalyst that likely pushed the stock down. See CEO filings. Negative Sentiment: Multiple additional executive/director sales (CFO, CAO, and other insiders sold across the same dates), including material dispositions by Edwin C. Reisz and Patrick A. Cunningham, reinforcing a market interpretation that insiders are taking profits or reducing exposure at current levels. Example filings here. Other Insider Filings

Multiple additional executive/director sales (CFO, CAO, and other insiders sold across the same dates), including material dispositions by Edwin C. Reisz and Patrick A. Cunningham, reinforcing a market interpretation that insiders are taking profits or reducing exposure at current levels. Example filings here. Negative Sentiment: Coverage/analysis noting the drop: independent commentary flagged the same insider selling as the primary reason for a recent ~5.7% pullback, reinforcing market attention on the sales. AAII Article

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna’s offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.