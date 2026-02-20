Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Major Shareholder William Gottwald Sells 3,419 Shares of Stock

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Gottwald sold 3,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $30,326.53. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 583,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,796.16. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tredegar Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.79. 28,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,626. Tredegar Corporation has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $9.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tredegar by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 260,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 138,278 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,893,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,862,000 after buying an additional 107,627 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Tredegar during the second quarter worth about $272,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tredegar during the third quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in high-performance plastic films and aluminum extrusions. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company operates through two primary segments—Films and Manufactured Products—serving a broad range of industries that include flexible packaging, medical devices, electronics, building and construction. Tredegar’s operations focus on delivering tailored solutions that meet demanding specifications for barrier properties, film strength and extrusion tolerances.

The Films segment produces a variety of polyolefin films, including cast and blown polyethylene, BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene), barrier films and specialty medical-grade films.

