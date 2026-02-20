Samsara (NYSE:IOT) CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff Sells 1,731 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $46,113.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 121,913 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,762.32. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Thursday, January 15th, Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 1,683 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $58,113.99.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 1,683 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $60,806.79.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 1,609 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $71,503.96.

Samsara Stock Up 0.7%

Samsara stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,525,323. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -336.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.97.

Key Stories Impacting Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $415.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.92 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 2.79%.Samsara’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Samsara was named the No. 1 Supply Chain & Logistics Software in G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards — a credibility boost for customer adoption and sales momentum in key verticals. G2 Award

Samsara was named the No. 1 Supply Chain & Logistics Software in G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards — a credibility boost for customer adoption and sales momentum in key verticals. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and trade pieces highlight Samsara’s rollout of AI across its Connected Operations Platform — if AI features drive stickier usage and upsells, revenue growth and gross retention could improve over time. AI Platform

Analysts and trade pieces highlight Samsara’s rollout of AI across its Connected Operations Platform — if AI features drive stickier usage and upsells, revenue growth and gross retention could improve over time. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/market pieces note Samsara is down ~57% over the past year — useful context for value investors but not an immediate catalyst. The company’s large addressable market and platform expansion keep the debate (buy/hold/sell) open. Longer-term Performance

Macro/market pieces note Samsara is down ~57% over the past year — useful context for value investors but not an immediate catalyst. The company’s large addressable market and platform expansion keep the debate (buy/hold/sell) open. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders, including John Bicket and co-founder Sanjit Biswas, disclosed large sales (263,900 shares each on Feb 17) totaling several million dollars — repeated, sizable insider exits often weigh on investor confidence and can be interpreted as a short‑term negative signal. Insider Sales

Multiple insiders, including John Bicket and co-founder Sanjit Biswas, disclosed large sales (263,900 shares each on Feb 17) totaling several million dollars — repeated, sizable insider exits often weigh on investor confidence and can be interpreted as a short‑term negative signal. Negative Sentiment: Coverage pieces raise valuation and earnings uncertainty (analyst downgrades and “AI jitters” themes). Given recent EPS volatility and mixed guidance, any weaker-than-expected quarterly results or cautious commentary could trigger further downside. Analyst/Valuation Concerns

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth $28,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Samsara by 6,078.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.